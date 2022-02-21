Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 44.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,367 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCK. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in McKesson by 140.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,863,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427,543 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 486.4% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,323,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,999 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the second quarter worth about $143,886,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,064,375,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in McKesson by 1,401.8% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 372,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,333,000 after buying an additional 347,996 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCK. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Cowen lifted their target price on McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on McKesson from $245.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $333.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.38.

MCK stock opened at $270.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $40.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.46. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $169.34 and a one year high of $282.73.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.63 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,931.18%. McKesson’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 23.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,960,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total transaction of $539,477.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,901 shares of company stock valued at $4,506,382 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

