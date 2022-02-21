Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 4,082 Shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,082 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.21% of Radware worth $3,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Radware by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,116,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $138,798,000 after acquiring an additional 35,151 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Radware by 2.0% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,567,332 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $120,290,000 after buying an additional 70,621 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Radware by 7.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,193,709 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,252,000 after buying an additional 87,285 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Radware by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 615,557 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,947,000 after acquiring an additional 307,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Radware during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,744,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

RDWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Radware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of Radware from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Radware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

RDWR stock opened at $30.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.84. Radware Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $24.93 and a fifty-two week high of $42.19.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Radware had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 5.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Radware Ltd. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

