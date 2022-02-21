Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 75,544 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,544 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $3,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FAST. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Fastenal by 2.5% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 2.2% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 9,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 0.7% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FAST shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.83.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.18 per share, with a total value of $41,741.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,550,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $51.20 on Monday. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $43.37 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The stock has a market cap of $29.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 4.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.14.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.02%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

