Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes Position in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 278,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,229,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Ginkgo Bioworks as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000.

A number of brokerages have commented on DNA. BTIG Research started coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.95.

Shares of DNA opened at $4.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 20.05, a quick ratio of 20.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.13. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $15.86.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

