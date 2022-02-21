Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes Position in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 45,858 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,163,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.13% of Silicon Motion Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 40.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,074 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the third quarter valued at about $181,000. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 79.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SIMO stock opened at $75.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.53. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $56.06 and a 52 week high of $96.89.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.14. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 21.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 34.85%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.11.

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

