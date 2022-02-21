Curve DAO Token (CRV) Market Cap Hits $1.19 Billion

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 20th. In the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One Curve DAO Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.66 or 0.00006758 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Curve DAO Token has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and approximately $228.81 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Curve DAO Token Coin Profile

Curve DAO Token is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,693,896,216 coins and its circulating supply is 447,962,819 coins. The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv . Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost. Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers. “

