Cutera (CUTR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Cutera to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of CUTR stock opened at $35.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.47 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Cutera has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $60.35.
Several brokerages have weighed in on CUTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cutera from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.31.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUTR. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cutera by 195.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,373 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 86,964 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Cutera by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,939 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 15,968 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cutera by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,983 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cutera by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 321,590 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Cutera during the fourth quarter worth about $386,000.
Cutera Company Profile
Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.
