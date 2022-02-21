Cutera (CUTR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Cutera to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CUTR stock opened at $35.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.47 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Cutera has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $60.35.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CUTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cutera from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.31.

In other news, CFO Rohan Seth acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.72 per share, with a total value of $34,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti bought 1,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.63 per share, with a total value of $49,182.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 8,182 shares of company stock valued at $292,805 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUTR. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cutera by 195.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,373 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 86,964 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Cutera by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,939 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 15,968 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cutera by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,983 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cutera by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 321,590 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Cutera during the fourth quarter worth about $386,000.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

