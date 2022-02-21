CVR Energy (CVI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect CVR Energy to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:CVI opened at $20.52 on Monday. CVR Energy has a 52 week low of $11.22 and a 52 week high of $27.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.76 and a beta of 1.64.

CVI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of CVR Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of CVR Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CVR Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.78.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the 4th quarter worth $151,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 819.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 20,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

