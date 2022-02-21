Cyclone Protocol (CYC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $56,596.00

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 20th. One Cyclone Protocol coin can now be purchased for $128.44 or 0.00328855 BTC on major exchanges. Cyclone Protocol has a market cap of $3.29 million and approximately $56,596.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cyclone Protocol has traded down 7.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cyclone Protocol alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00008439 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00063808 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005843 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000661 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001445 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Cyclone Protocol

CYC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 25,605 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Buying and Selling Cyclone Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cyclone Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cyclone Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cyclone Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cyclone Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.