Cytek BioSciences (CTKB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Cytek BioSciences to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of CTKB opened at $13.93 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.36 and a 200 day moving average of $20.21. Cytek BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70.
In other news, CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $302,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 166,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $2,489,676.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on CTKB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cytek BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cytek BioSciences from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.25.
About Cytek BioSciences
Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cytek BioSciences (CTKB)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Cytek BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytek BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.