Cytek BioSciences (CTKB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Cytek BioSciences to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CTKB opened at $13.93 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.36 and a 200 day moving average of $20.21. Cytek BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70.

In other news, CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $302,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 166,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $2,489,676.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTKB. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Cytek BioSciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cytek BioSciences by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cytek BioSciences by 2,465.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cytek BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Cytek BioSciences by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CTKB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cytek BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cytek BioSciences from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

About Cytek BioSciences

Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.

