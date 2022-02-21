Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stake Boosted by Adirondack Trust Co.

Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,224 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHR. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in Danaher by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Danaher by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 118,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,845,000 after buying an additional 13,644 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Danaher by 259.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 490,849 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $131,725,000 after buying an additional 354,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in Danaher by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 28,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,675,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHR opened at $266.93 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $296.61 and a 200-day moving average of $307.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.76. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $211.22 and a 12-month high of $333.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 9.74%.

DHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.40.

In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $1,577,256.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 2,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.50, for a total value of $842,719.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,684 shares of company stock valued at $25,657,572 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

