Dark Forest Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 846,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,311,000. E.Merge Technology Acquisition comprises about 2.9% of Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned 1.38% of E.Merge Technology Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETAC. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $122,000. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP grew its position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 40,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 14,593 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.87 on Monday. 1,850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,815. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.86. E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.66.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

