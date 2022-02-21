Dark Forest Capital Management LP Has $1.24 Million Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) by 1,444.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,328 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 5.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 297,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,855,000 after purchasing an additional 14,597 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 4.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 19.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,521,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,907,000 after buying an additional 244,178 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,742,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

ACI opened at $29.01 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.38 and its 200-day moving average is $30.51. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.97 and a 1-year high of $37.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.06.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $16.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 92.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 28.74%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ACI. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.06.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.