Dark Forest Capital Management LP Invests $955,000 in TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 96,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned 0.19% of TLG Acquisition One as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLGA. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of TLG Acquisition One in the third quarter worth $483,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of TLG Acquisition One in the third quarter worth $1,942,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of TLG Acquisition One in the third quarter worth $477,000. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TLG Acquisition One alerts:

TLGA opened at $9.73 on Monday. TLG Acquisition One Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $9.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.73.

TLG Acquisition One Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TLG Acquisition One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TLG Acquisition One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.