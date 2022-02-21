Dark Forest Capital Management LP Makes New $1.62 Million Investment in Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp (NASDAQ:LAAA)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp (NASDAQ:LAAA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 164,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned 2.32% of Lakeshore Acquisition I as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in Lakeshore Acquisition I during the third quarter valued at $901,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition I in the 3rd quarter worth $1,008,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition I in the 3rd quarter worth $1,049,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition I in the 3rd quarter worth $1,243,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition I in the 3rd quarter worth $1,713,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAAA opened at $9.93 on Monday. Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $9.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.89.

Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. is based in Shanghai, China.

