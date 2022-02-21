Dark Forest Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 112,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned about 0.33% of Kairos Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KAIR. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new position in Kairos Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $3,067,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Kairos Acquisition by 106.6% in the third quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 474,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 244,537 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Kairos Acquisition by 30.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 768,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,455,000 after purchasing an additional 178,040 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kairos Acquisition by 103.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 300,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 152,615 shares during the period. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Kairos Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,387,000. 57.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KAIR opened at $9.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.75. Kairos Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.10.

Kairos Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock or share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company intends to focus on the regulated insurance or reinsurance companies, distributors or technology, and insurance service providers that focus on specialty lines of business.

