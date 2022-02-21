Darren Ruhr Sells 269 Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) Stock

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) Senior Officer Darren Ruhr sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.46, for a total value of C$18,683.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,580,755.93.
Darren Ruhr also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 17th, Darren Ruhr sold 227 shares of Precision Drilling stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.63, for a total value of C$16,487.31.
Precision Drilling stock opened at C$71.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$52.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$48.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.12. Precision Drilling Co. has a 12-month low of C$24.71 and a 12-month high of C$74.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$953.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38.
About Precision Drilling
Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.
