Databroker (DTX) Hits Market Cap of $5.03 Million

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. During the last seven days, Databroker has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. Databroker has a total market capitalization of $5.03 million and $12,103.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Databroker coin can now be purchased for about $0.0596 or 0.00000153 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00038088 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.01 or 0.00107918 BTC.

About Databroker

Databroker (CRYPTO:DTX) is a coin. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,462,572 coins. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com . The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

Buying and Selling Databroker

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Databroker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Databroker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

