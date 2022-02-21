Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $14.500-$15.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $14.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.03 billion-$3.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.04 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $447.55.

NYSE DECK opened at $296.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.81. Deckers Outdoor has a twelve month low of $289.23 and a twelve month high of $451.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $332.24 and a 200 day moving average of $379.80.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $0.07. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 15.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total transaction of $912,873.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total value of $205,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,927,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,065 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,182,000 after acquiring an additional 6,887 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 580.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 102 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,084 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,406 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,570,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

