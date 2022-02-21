Delek Logistics Partners (DKL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of DKL stock opened at $43.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 2.71. Delek Logistics Partners has a one year low of $33.60 and a one year high of $51.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.975 per share. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.87%. This is an increase from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.45%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,792,000 after buying an additional 22,341 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 2,937.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. 10.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DKL. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Delek Logistics Partners from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, intermediate, and refined products. The firm gathers, transports and stores crude oil. It also markets, distributes, transports and stores refined products. The company operates through two segments: Pipelines & Transportation and Wholesale Marketing & Terminalling.

