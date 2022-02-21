Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.77 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) will announce $2.77 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Delek US’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.09 billion and the highest is $3.45 billion. Delek US posted sales of $1.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 47.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Delek US will report full-year sales of $10.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.63 billion to $10.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $11.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.75 billion to $13.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Delek US.

Get Delek US alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DK shares. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Delek US from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Delek US from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Delek US from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

In other Delek US news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total transaction of $286,762.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold 157,003 shares of company stock valued at $6,778,263 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yaupon Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 118.3% during the fourth quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 308,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after buying an additional 167,189 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,532,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 391.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 198,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after buying an additional 158,399 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Delek US by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,072,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,080,000 after purchasing an additional 66,293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DK traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 541,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,479. Delek US has a 12-month low of $13.48 and a 12-month high of $27.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Delek US (DK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.