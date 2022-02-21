Desjardins Weighs in on Centric Health Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:CRX)

Centric Health Corp. (TSE:CRX) – Stock analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Centric Health in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 16th. Desjardins analyst D. Newman now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.62) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.61). Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centric Health in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

