Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target to $1,024.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BLK. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $980.14.

BLK opened at $756.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $852.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $889.60. BlackRock has a 1 year low of $670.28 and a 1 year high of $973.16. The stock has a market cap of $114.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.20.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that BlackRock will post 42.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.23%.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total value of $15,070,855.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 28,992.4% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,847,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837,486 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 143.0% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 673,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $387,019,000 after purchasing an additional 396,470 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $325,621,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,120,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,487,726,000 after purchasing an additional 217,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 23.5% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,094,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $918,000,000 after purchasing an additional 208,213 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

