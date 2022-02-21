Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for NatWest Group (LON:NWG)

NatWest Group (LON:NWG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 300 ($4.06) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.84% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.38) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 290 ($3.92) to GBX 300 ($4.06) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 295 ($3.99).

Shares of LON:NWG opened at GBX 238.40 ($3.23) on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 238.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 224.36. NatWest Group has a one year low of GBX 178.30 ($2.41) and a one year high of GBX 258.10 ($3.49). The stock has a market capitalization of £26.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

