DHT (NYSE:DHT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of DHT (NYSE:DHT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of DHT from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DHT from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.02.

Get DHT alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DHT opened at $5.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $934.27 million, a P/E ratio of -68.38 and a beta of -0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.28 and its 200-day moving average is $5.71. DHT has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.15.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $49.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.83 million. DHT had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DHT will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -100.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in DHT in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of DHT in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DHT in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of DHT by 23.8% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 14,323 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DHT in the third quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.