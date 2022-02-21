DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DKS. Cowen lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Wedbush decreased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $131.15.

Shares of DKS opened at $103.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.56. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $66.76 and a twelve month high of $147.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 13.53%.

In other news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 18,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total transaction of $2,030,171.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $91,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,447 shares of company stock worth $2,660,027. Corporate insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DKS. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter worth $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

