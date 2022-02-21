Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 4.3% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 6,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $135.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.46. The company has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.65 and a fifty-two week high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total value of $332,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total transaction of $8,415,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,973. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.53.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

