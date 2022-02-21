Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Price Target Cut to $146.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Digital Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Digital Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $168.53.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $135.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $157.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.46. The company has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a PE ratio of 57.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Digital Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $124.65 and a twelve month high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total transaction of $8,415,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $58,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,973 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First National Corp MA ADV increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 15,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 8,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Unio Capital LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.9% in the third quarter. Unio Capital LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

