Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,046,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,098 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 6.95% of Univest Financial worth $56,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Univest Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Univest Financial by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Univest Financial by 107,887.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 8,631 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Univest Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Univest Financial by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

UVSP opened at $29.75 on Monday. Univest Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $24.25 and a 12-month high of $31.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.12. The company has a market cap of $876.11 million, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.05.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). Univest Financial had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 31.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.64%.

UVSP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Univest Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Univest Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment includes investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

