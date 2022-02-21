Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 945,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 25,256 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.44% of Moelis & Company worth $58,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MC. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moelis & Company in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Moelis & Company in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 40.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 591 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Moelis & Company in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Moelis & Company in the second quarter valued at $62,000. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MC opened at $48.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.22. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $48.79 and a twelve month high of $77.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.83.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.02). Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 87.10% and a net margin of 23.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 44.94%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.71.

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

