Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,061,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,991 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.23% of Travel + Leisure worth $57,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 906.1% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 65,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 58,698 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $327,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 17,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,178,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,795,000 after purchasing an additional 143,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNL opened at $59.00 on Monday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a one year low of $46.81 and a one year high of $68.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.51.

In related news, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 13,000 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $786,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

