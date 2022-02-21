Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $59.18 Million Stock Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,799,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 671,706 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.88% of Exelixis worth $59,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 0.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 85,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in Exelixis by 6.0% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Exelixis by 3.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its stake in Exelixis by 4.3% in the third quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 19,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Exelixis by 156.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelixis alerts:

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $19.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.35, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.86. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $25.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.98.

EXEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Exelixis from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Exelixis from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.27.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total value of $1,074,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 47,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total value of $828,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,736 shares of company stock valued at $2,200,321. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.