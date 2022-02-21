Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,396,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,532 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.52% of Marcus & Millichap worth $56,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MMI. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 138.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 17.0% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 38.4% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 9.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Marcus & Millichap during the third quarter worth about $244,000. Institutional investors own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Marcus & Millichap from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

NYSE MMI opened at $48.86 on Monday. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.67 and a 52-week high of $52.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.90.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.57. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 17.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th.

Marcus & Millichap Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.