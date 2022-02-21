Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,076,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 90,340 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.27% of Chemours worth $60,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Chemours by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 289,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,080,000 after purchasing an additional 11,574 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chemours by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 119,316 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Chemours in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,615,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Chemours by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 317,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,061,000 after purchasing an additional 30,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Chemours by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 923,645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,841,000 after purchasing an additional 78,295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemours alerts:

NYSE CC opened at $29.23 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.01. The Chemours Company has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $38.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.98.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 70.34% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.55%.

In other news, Director Mark P. Vergnano sold 99,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total value of $2,991,042.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 17,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $521,837.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,336 shares of company stock worth $3,806,890 over the last quarter. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Chemours from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.56.

About Chemours

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.