Doki Doki Finance (DOKI) 24 Hour Volume Tops $61,103.00

Doki Doki Finance (CURRENCY:DOKI) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 21st. Over the last seven days, Doki Doki Finance has traded 21.5% lower against the dollar. Doki Doki Finance has a market cap of $1.00 million and approximately $61,103.00 worth of Doki Doki Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Doki Doki Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $20.06 or 0.00053397 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Doki Doki Finance Profile

Doki Doki Finance (CRYPTO:DOKI) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2020. Doki Doki Finance’s total supply is 50,000 coins. Doki Doki Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@dokidoki.finance . Doki Doki Finance’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Doki Doki Finance is dokidoki.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. DOKI is the ecosystem token of Doki Doki Finance and can be used to stake and earn rewards in its Dstake pools. “

Doki Doki Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doki Doki Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Doki Doki Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Doki Doki Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

