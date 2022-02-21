Downer EDI Limited (ASX:DOW) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Downer EDI Limited (ASX:DOW) declared a interim dividend on Monday, February 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Downer EDI’s previous interim dividend of $0.09.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.63, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.07.
About Downer EDI
