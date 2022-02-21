DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) PT Lowered to $60.00 at Cowen

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price objective cut by Cowen from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on DKNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on DraftKings from $46.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on DraftKings from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Northland Securities cut their price target on DraftKings from $75.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on DraftKings from $73.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $17.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18. DraftKings has a 12 month low of $17.23 and a 12 month high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.01. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $857,339.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 62.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 666.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 57.1% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

