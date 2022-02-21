Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.95% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Dropbox, Inc. is a service company. It offers a platform which enables users to store and share files, photos, videos, songs and spreadsheets. Dropbox, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Dropbox in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dropbox presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.02. The stock had a trading volume of 12,484,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,823,271. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.46. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.26 and a beta of 0.90. Dropbox has a 1-year low of $21.63 and a 1-year high of $33.00.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.21. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 19,335.53% and a negative net margin of 6.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dropbox will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total value of $60,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 9,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $236,926.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,019 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,602. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dropbox by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 51,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 44,202 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dropbox by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,407,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,080,000 after purchasing an additional 411,481 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dropbox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Dropbox by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 213,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 49,132 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Dropbox by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 577,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

