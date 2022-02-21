DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.640-$3.690 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.40 billion-$16.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.47 billion.DXC Technology also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.980-$1.030 EPS.

Shares of DXC traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.62. 1,995,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,883,835. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.33. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $24.20 and a fifty-two week high of $44.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.08.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.81% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. DXC Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DXC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DXC Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.00.

In other DXC Technology news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 53,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $1,974,521.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DXC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,504,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,419,000 after acquiring an additional 525,773 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 191,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after acquiring an additional 74,483 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $1,924,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,992,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,134,000 after acquiring an additional 18,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

