Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,938 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of Dycom Industries worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,573,000 after acquiring an additional 9,863 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 5,724 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $498,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $492,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $991,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $86.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.43.

NYSE:DY opened at $91.84 on Monday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.88 and a twelve month high of $105.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.05 and a 200-day moving average of $82.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.22 and a beta of 1.55.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $854.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

