Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.660-$0.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $922 million-$924 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $917.35 million.Dynatrace also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.150-$0.160 EPS.

DT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Dynatrace from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynatrace from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.70.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DT traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.64. 2,032,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,447,144. Dynatrace has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $80.13. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.23, a PEG ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $240.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 1,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $77,020.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 104,667 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total value of $6,642,167.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 116,298 shares of company stock valued at $7,234,650. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Dynatrace by 86.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,930,000 after acquiring an additional 134,032 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Dynatrace by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth about $406,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 14,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 5,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.