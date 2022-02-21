E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €13.70 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.70 ($15.57) price target on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EOAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.00 ($13.64) price objective on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group set a €11.50 ($13.07) price objective on shares of E.On in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.60 ($15.45) price objective on shares of E.On in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.20) price objective on shares of E.On in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €12.00 ($13.64) price target on shares of E.On in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, E.On has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €12.26 ($13.94).

Get E.On alerts:

EOAN stock opened at €12.13 ($13.78) on Thursday. E.On has a twelve month low of €6.70 ($7.61) and a twelve month high of €10.80 ($12.27). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €12.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €11.33.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.