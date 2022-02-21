East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Stock Holdings Cut by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,709 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new position in East West Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,985,000. Capital International Sarl boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 27,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $1,015,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 365.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 22,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,025,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,539,000 after acquiring an additional 128,342 shares in the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total value of $146,416.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $99,956.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.89.

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $88.93 on Monday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.87 and a fifty-two week high of $93.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.64.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.05). East West Bancorp had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 15.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

