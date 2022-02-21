Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Purchased by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 137.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Eaton by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the third quarter worth $39,000. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ETN opened at $153.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.20. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $126.03 and a 1 year high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.76.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total transaction of $452,859.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total transaction of $551,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ETN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Eaton from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.89.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

