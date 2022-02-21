Eaton Vance Management Acquires 14,503 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 372,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,503 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.18% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Creative Planning boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,134,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $944,997,000 after purchasing an additional 566,470 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 195,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 22,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 383,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,599,000 after acquiring an additional 12,821 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $112.67 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.89 and a 200 day moving average of $115.90. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $112.15 and a one year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

