Eaton Vance Management Has $1.34 Million Stake in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.24% of Arrow Financial worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Arrow Financial by 106,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Arrow Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Arrow Financial by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

NASDAQ AROW opened at $35.02 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Arrow Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $31.05 and a 12-month high of $38.26. The firm has a market cap of $561.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.64.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.12). Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 33.71%. Equities analysts expect that Arrow Financial Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Arrow Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.65%.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and insurance services through its subsidiaries, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National. It offers deposit accounts, lending activitiess, insurance products, and loans. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.