Eaton Vance Management Has $1.48 Million Stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,915 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 44.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 114.1% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter valued at about $133,000. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 20,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $2,533,807.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ross M. Jones sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $93,937,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

WMS opened at $116.57 on Monday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.66 and a 52-week high of $138.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 44.83 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.32.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.05). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $715.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is presently 16.92%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.25.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

