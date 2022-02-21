Eaton Vance Management Has $1.76 Million Stock Position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in DISH Network by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in DISH Network by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in DISH Network by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 31,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in DISH Network by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 135,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,870,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DISH Network by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of DISH Network from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of DISH Network from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

NASDAQ DISH opened at $28.96 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.77. The stock has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.04. DISH Network Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.84 and a fifty-two week high of $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.15.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

