Eaton Vance Management Has $1.86 Million Stock Holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,541 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.05% of Sabre worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Sabre by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 333,217 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 131,443 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sabre during the second quarter worth approximately $727,000. Fundsmith LLP lifted its position in Sabre by 29.0% during the third quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 20,093,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $237,907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511,772 shares during the last quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society lifted its position in Sabre by 4.2% during the third quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society now owns 473,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Sabre by 11.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 196,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 19,451 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SABR opened at $11.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.10 and its 200-day moving average is $9.97. Sabre Co. has a 52 week low of $7.05 and a 52 week high of $16.88.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.47). The business had revenue of $500.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.76 million. Sabre had a negative net margin of 69.74% and a negative return on equity of 442.63%. Sabre’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.84) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SABR. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Sabre from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sabre from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

In other Sabre news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 30,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $300,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,714 shares of company stock valued at $326,476. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

