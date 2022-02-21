Eaton Vance Management Increases Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 2nd quarter worth $5,223,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 113.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,234,000 after purchasing an additional 96,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $174.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $126.42 and a 12 month high of $181.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.78. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.99.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $6.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.61. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 20.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.875 dividend. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is 15.84%.

RS has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.56.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

